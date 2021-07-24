Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,140 ($41.02) target price on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,525.25 ($46.06).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,526 ($46.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,028.39. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87). The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 54.41.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of Future stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

