ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.94. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $548.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.31, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.35.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

