Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.20.

SILK stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.70. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

