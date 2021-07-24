Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,218 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

