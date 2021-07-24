Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 638.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,939 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

