Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.50. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after purchasing an additional 476,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.