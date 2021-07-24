Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,134,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $249,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,417,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after buying an additional 52,732 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

WORK stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.04. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.