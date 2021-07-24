Sleep Number Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $93.57 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

