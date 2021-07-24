Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $15.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. 116,232,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,816,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $708,775.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,265,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,892,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

