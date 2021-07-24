SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $373.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $337.00 to $373.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.82.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $248.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.09. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

