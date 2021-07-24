SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,040,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

