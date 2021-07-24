Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 673.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,056 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $9,417,424. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

