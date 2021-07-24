Soundwatch Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Soundwatch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.7% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JD Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,489,000. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.20. 31,960,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,034,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $368.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

