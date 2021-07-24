South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.43. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

