Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,357 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth $1,577,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 204,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 104.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

PJAN opened at $32.59 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $32.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34.

