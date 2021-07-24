SparkPoint Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.65 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $27.65 million and approximately $358,243.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,150,396,263 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

