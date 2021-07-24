Spectiv (SIG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.38 or 0.00883278 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.