Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

SRC opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.