Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRB. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SPRB traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $9.55. 210,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.13 and a quick ratio of 22.13. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,749,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,293. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,132,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

