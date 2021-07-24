Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 41,420 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,420 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 47.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 347,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 112,159 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 616,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of CHD opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

