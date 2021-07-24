Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 242,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Tenable by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 840,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $36,979,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

