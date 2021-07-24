Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 30,289 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 190.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,248,000 after purchasing an additional 491,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN opened at $222.54 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total transaction of $140,505.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,440.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,414 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

