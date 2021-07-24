Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 123.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.75.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $356.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.