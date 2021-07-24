Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 140,358 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 140,358 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

AXP opened at $173.18 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.02. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

