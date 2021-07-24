SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.