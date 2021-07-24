S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their outperform rating on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

STBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Shares of STBA opened at $29.26 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

