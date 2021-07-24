Starname Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Starname has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $27,251.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.62 or 0.00855322 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

