State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 397,268 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 257.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,268 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $28,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

CCEP opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

