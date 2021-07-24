State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,803 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $28,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after buying an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

NYSE:HWM opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.