State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 22,700 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $96,185,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after acquiring an additional 171,454 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RNR shares. cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $149.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.