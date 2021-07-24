State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,244 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI opened at $221.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $225.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

