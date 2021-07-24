Stefan Allanson Sells 23,829 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson sold 23,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total value of £193,014.90 ($252,175.20).

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stefan Allanson acquired 23 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £202.63 ($264.74).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 856.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £471.87 million and a P/E ratio of 45.76.

GLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

