Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STL. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.