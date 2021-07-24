stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $54.49 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,175.88 or 0.06324037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $54.49 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00125227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00144641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,312.01 or 0.99725381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00891026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 665,258 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

