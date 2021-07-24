Stifel Financial Corp Has $554,000 Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

CORE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.