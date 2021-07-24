Stifel Financial Corp Has $569,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 328,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $21,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $7,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $6,533,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNS opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 77.22%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

