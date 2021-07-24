Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 577,954 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIL. Benchmark began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TRIL stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.33 million, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.