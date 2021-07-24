Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 566 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $3,849,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 218.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

