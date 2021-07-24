Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 11,600 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.