Stifel Financial Corp Sells 962 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $215.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

