Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,194 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of ChannelAdvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $682.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.85. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

