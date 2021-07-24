Stifel Nicolaus Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $440.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $408.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $423.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $423.99. The company has a market cap of $187.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

