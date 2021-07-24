STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $44,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 1,207,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

