Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STOK. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.30. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

