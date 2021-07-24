STRAKS (STAK) Market Capitalization Tops $44,397.31

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. STRAKS has a market cap of $44,397.31 and $21.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,837.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.42 or 0.06375806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.29 or 0.01354395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00371164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00134812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.53 or 0.00613320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00375417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00291540 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

