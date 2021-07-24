Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Stratec stock opened at €128.00 ($150.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. Stratec has a 1 year low of €94.40 ($111.06) and a 1 year high of €145.00 ($170.59). The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.23.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

