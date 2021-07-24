Sunoco LP (SUN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on August 19th

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

