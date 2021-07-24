Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $881,852.56 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 257 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $13,276.62.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

