Suntx Capital Management Corp. Sells 15,756 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.73. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

