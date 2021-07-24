Superdry (LON:SDRY) Shares Down 1.4%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 383 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 384.50 ($5.02). Approximately 242,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 539,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.10).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SDRY shares. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £308.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.43.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

